The Montreal Canadiens will be taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bolts defeated the New York Islanders 1-0 in Game 7 on a shorthanded second-period goal from Yanni Gourde to advance to the Cup Final for the second year in a row.

The defending-champion Lightning controlled the pace for much of the game, managing 31 shots compared to just 18 from the Islanders.

On Thursday night, the Canadiens defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of their semi-final series to advance to their first Stanley Cup since defeating Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings in five games in 1993. It was also the first time a Canadian team made the final since the Vancouver Canucks in 2011.

The Cup Final will begin on Monday with the Canadiens taking on the Bolts at Amalie Arena.