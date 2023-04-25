Head coach Jon Cooper defended his Andrei Vasilevskiy on Tuesday as the Tampa Bay Lightning now face elimination after having fallen behind 3-1 in their Eastern Conference first-round series with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Leafs won both Games 3 and 4 in overtime after staging late comebacks.

Vasilevskiy, 28, is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, Vezina Trophy winner and has a career .918 save percentage, but has struggled through four games, posting a .856 SV% and goals against average of 4.33. On Wednesday night, Vasilevskiy gave up three goals on 12 shots in the third period as the Lightning blew a 4-1 and lost in OT on an Alex Kerfoot goal.

Cooper refused to blame his goaltender.

Jon Cooper on the performance of Andrei Vasilevskiy: pic.twitter.com/mw0QbdMpTT — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) April 25, 2023

"If I look through this series, the [Mitch] Marner goal in Game 2, he for sure wants to have back," Cooper said. "But then after that, realistically, what are we saying he's done wrong other than make all the saves he's supposed to? Look at last night. Who's stopping the [Noel] Acciari tip? Nobody's stopping that. And who's stopping the [Auston] Matthews tip? Nobody's stopping that. The [Morgan] Rielly goal, the third one, we come off our check and completely screen our goalie. The winning goal, Kerfoot's, like who's stopping that? No goalie in the league, take any goalie, take the best goalies in the history of the game. They're not stopping any of those."

Cooper, looking to reach a fourth consecutive final and become the first head coach to achieve that feat in 30 years, put the burden on his players to do a better job of reeling the Leafs in in front of Vasilevskiy.

"I think the onus is on the guys in front of him to try to be a little bit better," Cooper continued. "In the end, give Toronto credit for some of the plays they're making. I think if you took all of Toronto's games, like they're last 10 games, I bet you they don't have all those types of goals. It's something that we've got to be better at and, hopefully, Toronto [regresses] a little bit in that department.

Game 5 in the series is set for Thursday night at Scotiabank Arena. The Leafs are looking to advance to the second round for the first time since 2004.