Could we see the Canadian division again in the NHL?

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper has entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol and won't coach tonight in Vegas. Assistant coach Derek Lalonde will run the forward lines in Cooper's absence.

Jon Cooper has entered the COVID protocol according to the team. Won't be coaching tonight in Vegas. Asst. coach Derek Lalonde will run the forward lines. #GoBolts #TBLvsVGK — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) December 22, 2021

Tonight's matchup is the last game on the schedule before the NHL season pauses Wednesday through Boxing Day.

The NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association announced the suspension of all operations Monday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 tests.

The league's holiday break was originally scheduled to begin Friday and end on Sunday. Practices can resume Sunday afternoon with games scheduled to resume next Monday.

Due to COVID-19, the NHL has had to postpone 49 games this season with 44 since Dec. 19.

Prior to the league-wide shutdown, the Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators, Florida Panthers, Detroit Red Wings, Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs were all sidelined by COVID-19 with the Calgary Flames enduring the largest outbreak with 32 members of the organization impacted.

The Senators and New York Islanders also dealt with outbreaks during the fall that led to shutdowns.