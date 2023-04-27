The Tampa Bay Lightning have a 2-1 lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs after two periods in Game 5 of their first-round series on Thursday.

Morgan Rielly scored for the Maple Leafs early in the first period while Anthony Cirelli responded 25 seconds later to tie the game heading into the second period.

Mikey Eyssimont broke the tie less than four and a half minutes into the period when his shot snuck through the legs of Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov to give the Lightning their first lead of the game.

Maple Leafs captain John Tavares had the best opportunity to even the score with just over five minutes left in the period when he was able to walk in tight on Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy but couldn't beat him.

Brayden Point almost added to the Lightning lead with four minutes remaining when his shot beat Samsonov but not the post.

Maple Leafs roookie Matthew Knies left the game in the second period after blocking a shot from Lightning defenceman Darren Raddysh and didn't return in the period.

The Lightning outshot the Maple Leafs 13-7 in the second period and 25-16 in the game.

Tampa Bay failed to convert on their only power play of the period and are 0-2 on the man advantage for the game while the Maple Leafs couldn't score on their only power play in the first period.