Goodrow pulls Lightning even with Canadiens after second period of Game 4

Barclay Goodrow snapped a puck home late in the second period to pull the Tampa Bay Lightning even with the Montreal Canadiens 1-1 after 40 minutes of Game 4.

Ryan McDonagh kept the puck alive at the blueline and then after charging to the net, found Goodrow with a backhand pass off a feed from Blake Coleman for the tying marker.

Josh Anderson opened the scoring for the Canadiens in the first period when he converted a saucer pass from Nick Suzuki to give his team their first lead of the series.

Carey Price has made 19 saves in net for the Canadiens, while Andrei Vasilevskiy has turned away 13 shots for the Lightning.

The Canadiens trail the best-of-seven series 3-0 and are trying to stave off elimination in front of their home fans at Bell Centre.