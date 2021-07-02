Nikita Kucherov and Tyler Johnson gave the Tampa Bay Lightning another pair of quick goals to open the second period, but Nick Suzuki scored late in the frame to close the Montreal Canadiens' deficit to 4-2 heading into the third period.

Kucherov extended the Lightning lead back to two goals early in the second period, after the Canadiens' defence mistimed their line change, leading to a 2-on-0 breakaway which Kucherov made no mistake on, giving Tampa Bay a 3-1 lead.

Johnson scored less than two minutes later on another odd-man rush, putting home a rebound off Carey Price’s pad to give the Lightning a 4-1 lead.

With under two minutes remaining in the second, Suzuki flashed his speed, skating down the wing and firing the shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy to close the gap to two goals with one period to go.

The Lightning lead the series 2-0.