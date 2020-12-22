The Tampa Bay Lightning shored up their blueline on Tuesday.

General manager Julien BriseBois announced the club had re-signed Erik Cernak to a three-year, $8.85 million deal and Jan Rutta to a two-year deal worth $2.6 million.

Cernak, 23, appeared in 67 games for the Stanley Cup champions last season, scoring five goals and adding seven assists. His 20:43 of ice-time a night during 25 playoff games was fourth-most among Lightning defencemen.

A native of Kosice, Slovakia, Cernak heads into his third NHL season.

The 30-year-old Rutta played in 33 games last season for the Bolts, scoring a goal and chipping in six assists. He also played in five playoff contests.

A native of Pisek, Czech Republic, Rutta has appeared in 127 career games over three seasons with the Lightning and Chicago Blackhawks.

As TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli notes, the additions of Cernak and Rutta's new deals to the Lightning's books put the team well over the salary cap heading into next month's new season.

Cernak and Rutta signings take #bolts to $87.65 million payroll, well over $81.5 million cap, within $1.99 million of offseason limit.



They still have to re-sign RFA Anthony Cirelli. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 22, 2020

With restricted free agent Anthony Cirelli still unsigned, the team's payroll now sits at $87.65 million, more than $6 million over the $81.5 million cap.