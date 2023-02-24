Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak has been suspended two games for an elbow to the head of Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo, the NHL Department of Player safety announced Friday.

The play occurred late in the third period of Thursday's game when Cernak elbowed Okposo in the head as he attempted to cross the blue line. There was no penalty on the play.

The Sabres would go on to win the game 6-5 in overtime.

Cernak, 25, has one goal and 10 assists in 51 games this season. The Kosice, Slovakia native has 17 goals and 70 points in 277 career games, all with the Lightning.

Okposo stayed in the game following the hit. The Sabres' captain has seven goals and 14 assists in 41 games this season.