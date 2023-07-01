The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Conor Sheary to a three-year, $6 million deal with an AAV of $2 million.

Sheary, 31, had 15 goals and 37 points in 82 games last season with the Washington Capitals.

An undrafted free agent, Sheary signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins in July 2015 after four years in the NCAA with UMass-Amherst. He helped the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017.

In 531 career NHL games, the Winchester, Mass., product has 120 goals and 252 points split between the Penguins, Buffalo Sabres and Capitals.

Bolts ink Glendening, G Johansson

The team also announced they have signed forward Luke Glendening to a two-year deal worth $800,000 annually and goaltender Jonas Johansson to a two-year deal worth $775,000 annually.

The 33-year-old Glendening had three goals and three assists in 70 games last season for the Dallas Stars.

He spent the first eight seasons of his 10-year career with the Detroit Red Wings.

Johansson, 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, appeared in three games with the Colorado Avalanche last year, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 2.10 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.