Rookie defenceman Nick Perbix is sticking in Tampa Bay after this season, signing a two-year contract extension on Monday with an average annual value of $1.125 million.

The 24-year-old made his NHL debut this season after the Bolts selected him in the sixth-round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Perbix, who signed a one-year, entry-level contract ahead of this season, has scored three goals and five assists over 29 games in 2022-23.

Perbix is a native of Elk River, Minn., and is currently tied for second among Lightning defenceman when it comes to goals.