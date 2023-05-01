The Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Maxim Groshev to a three-year, entry-level deal on Monday.

Groshev, 21, was drafted 85th overall by the Lightning in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The 6-foot-2 winger played the last five seasons in the KHL and had four goals and six points in 34 games with SKA St. Petersburg last season.

Groshev represented Russia during the 2020 and 2021 World Junior Hockey Championships, where he recorded two assists in a combined 14 games played and won a silver medal in 2020.