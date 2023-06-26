Lightning's Stamkos wins Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award
Steven Stamkos - The Canadian Press
Tampa Bay Lightning Steven Stamkos wins the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award for the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team on and off the ice.
Stamkos recorded 34 goals and 84 points in 81 games last season en route to a third place finish in the Atlantic Division.
The 33-year-old adds this award to a full trophy cabinet that includes two Stanley Cups (2020, 2021), two Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophies (2010, 2012), and being named to two NHL second-team all-star teams (2011, 2012).
More to come.