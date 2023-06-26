Tampa Bay Lightning Steven Stamkos wins the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award for the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team on and off the ice.

Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) has been awarded the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award for 2022-23! ⚡ #NHLAwards



He best exemplified great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice this season.



Congratulations, Stammer! pic.twitter.com/iShLUa90Hk — NHL (@NHL) June 27, 2023

Stamkos recorded 34 goals and 84 points in 81 games last season en route to a third place finish in the Atlantic Division.

The 33-year-old adds this award to a full trophy cabinet that includes two Stanley Cups (2020, 2021), two Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophies (2010, 2012), and being named to two NHL second-team all-star teams (2011, 2012).

More to come.