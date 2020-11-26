MEXICO CITY — Tampa Bay outfielder Randy Arozarena was released by Mexican authorities Thursday after his former partner told a judge in Yucatan state that she did not want to press charges.

Arozarena had been arrested Tuesday for a situation involving custody of his daughter, just two weeks after he won the Babe Ruth award for the Most Valuable Player in the post-season.

The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office confirmed Thursday that Arozarena was released because the ex-partner said any damages had been settled.

Arozarena has made no public comment and it was not clear if he had a lawyer.

The Yucatan state prosecutors’ office said Tuesday that Arozarena was detained “for problems relating to his ex-partner.”

It was not clear if he was formally charged with any crime. Mexican law allows a two-day period for prosecutors to decide whether to bring charges. Normally suspects are held in jail pending that decision.

Local media reported that Arozarena married a Colombian woman earlier this month in Merida, the Yucatan state capital.

He hit .377 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 20 post-season games for Tampa Bay.