Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane McClanahan will undergo Tommy John surgery, the team announced on Tuesday.

The procedure will likely cost McClanahan the entire 2024 season.

Rays LHP Shane McClanahan will undergo Tommy John surgery on Monday, per Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash. pic.twitter.com/9KMQMy4Q0x — MLB (@MLB) August 15, 2023

The Rays previously announced that the 26-year-old would miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to a left arm injury.

McClanahan appeared in 21 games this season for the Rays and posted an 11-2 record with a 3.29 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 115.0 innings.

He last pitched on August 2 against the New York Yankees where he exited after surrendering five runs over four innings.

McClanahan was diagnosed with left forearm tightness.

The Baltimore native has made 74 starts for the Rays over three season and has a 33-16 career record and a 3.02 ERA. He was selected 31st overall in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft.