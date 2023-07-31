The Tampa Bay Rays are adding to their rotation ahead of Major League Baseball's trade deadline.

The Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reports the team has acquired right-handed starter Aaron Civale from the Cleveland Guardians.

BREAKING: #Rays acquire RHP Aaron Civale from #Guardians for 1B prospect Kyle Manzardo — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 31, 2023

Going the other way is first base prospect Kyle Manzardo.

Civale, 28, is in his fifth big league season, all of them coming with Cleveland.

The East Windsor, CT native is 5-2 this season in 13 starts, posting an earned run average of 2.34 and a 1.039 WHIP over 77.0 innings pitched.

For his career, Civale is 29-23 in 76 starts with a 3.77 ERA and 1.144 WHIP.

Civale is arbitration eligible through 2025.