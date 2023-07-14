ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — All-Star Yandy Díaz has been placed on the paternity list by the Tampa Bay Rays, who expect the first baseman to miss at least one game of a weekend's series at Kansas City.

Diaz, who homered during Tuesday night’s All-Star game in Seattle, became a father for the first time on Wednesday. His wife, Mayisleidis, initially was scheduled to have the baby on Monday. However, the plan was changed to allow him to travel across the country to make his first All-Star appearance.

Díaz flew into Seattle late Monday. He homered in the second inning of the American League’s 3-2 loss on Tuesday night, then returned home on a redeye flight to be with his wife for the birth of their son.

At a minimum, Díaz will miss Friday night's series opener against the Royals. The Rays recalled infielder Jonathan Aranda from Triple-A Durham to fill the roster spot.

___

