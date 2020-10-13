Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier was removed from Tuesday's ALCS Game 2 against the Houston Astros after being hit by a pitch in the top half of the sixth inning.

Kiermaier took a high-inside fastball off his wrist and was in obvious pain as he made his way to first base.

Before the departure, Kiermaier was 0-for-2 with a run and an incredible diving catch in centre field.

The 30-year-old is in his eighth season with the Rays and hit .217 in 49 games during the regular season.

Game 3 between the Rays and Astros will go Wednesday evening from Petco Park in San Diego.