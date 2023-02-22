The Tampa Bay Rays are poised to add a lefty outfield bat.

The Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reports the team is finalizing a minor-league deal with Ben Gamel, pending a physical.

#Rays are finalizing a deal to sign OF Ben Gamel to a minor-league deal, pending a physical. Lefty hitter, has played parts of 7 seasons in majors, last year with #Pirates. Boosts camp roster to 81. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 22, 2023

Gamel, 30, spent last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He appeared in 115 games in 2022, batting .232 with nine home runs, 46 runs batted in and a .693 OPS.

A native of Neptune Beach, FL, Gamel has appeared in 679 games across seven seasons with the Pirates, Cleveland, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees.

For his career, Gamel is a .253 hitter with 40 HR, 198 RBI and a .717 OPS