Rays trade OF Phillips to Orioles for cash

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays traded outfielder Brett Phillips to the Baltimore Orioles for cash on Tuesday.

Phillips, designated for assignment Monday, grew up in Seminole, Florida, and was a Rays fan.

In 75 games with Tampa Bay this season, Phillips hit .147 with five homers and 14 RBIs. He also was 7 for 7 on stolen base attempts. A strong defensive player, he struck out 85 times in 184 at-bats.

Phillips is best known for a game-winning hit in the 2020 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and his excited celebration that followed.

___

