1h ago
Report: Rays trade Wood to Cleveland
The Tampa Bay Rays have traded pitcher Hunter Wood and infielder Christian Arroyo to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for minor-league outfielder Ruben Cardenas and international signing money according to multiple reports.
TSN.ca Staff
Wood has a 1-1 record and an earned run average of 2.48 in 19 appearances for the Rays this season. The 25-year-old was drafted by the Rays in the 29th round of the 2013 MLB draft and has spent the better part of two season in Tampa Bay.