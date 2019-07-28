The Tampa Bay Rays have traded pitcher Hunter Wood and infielder Christian Arroyo to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for minor-league outfielder Ruben Cardenas and international signing money according to multiple reports.

#Rays and #Indians have a trade, as @TBrownYahoo reported. Tim says Hunter Wood heading to Indians. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2019

MORE #RAYS NEWS: They've traded Christian Arroyo along with Hunter Wood to #Indians for minor-league OF Ruben Cardenas and international signing money — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 28, 2019

Wood has a 1-1 record and an earned run average of 2.48 in 19 appearances for the Rays this season. The 25-year-old was drafted by the Rays in the 29th round of the 2013 MLB draft and has spent the better part of two season in Tampa Bay.