Rays' 2-way prospect McKay set for big league debut
The Canadian Press
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have added two-way prospect Brendan McKay to the taxi squad in preparation for his major league debut in a pitching start Saturday against Texas.
McKay, taken fourth overall in the 2017 draft, was 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA in five games with Triple-A Durham. He also was a designated hitter.
McKay gives Tampa Bay the option of using four starting pitchers and an opener through a rotation turn. The Rays reinstated closer José Alvarado from the restricted list and recalled right-hander Casey Sadler from Triple-A Durham to help a taxed bullpen.
Alvarado left the team June 2 to tend to a family issue.
Tampa Bay optioned left-hander Jalen Beeks and infielder Mike Brosseau to Durham. Minor league catcher Nick Ciuffo was designated for assignment.
