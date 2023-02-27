1h ago
Report: Glasnow (oblique) set for MRI
Tampa Bay Rays right-handed starter Tyler Glasnow appeared to incur an oblique injury during a live bullpen session on Monday and is set to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reports.
TSN.ca Staff
Tampa Bay Rays right-handed starter Tyler Glasnow appeared to incur an oblique injury during a live bullpen session on Monday and is set to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reports.
Glasnow, 29, walked off the mound with a trainer following only six pitches thrown.
Glasnow's career has been hampered by a variety of injuries, limiting him to just 49 starts over the past five seasons.
In 2022, the Newhall, CA native went 6.2 innings over two starts, having missed most of the season recuperating from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in the summer of 2021.
Originally taken with a fifth-round selection in the 2011 MLB Amateur Draft, Glasnow spent the first two-plus seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
In seven seasons, Glasnow has pitched 409.2 innings over 106 appearances.