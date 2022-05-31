The Tampa Bay Rays have placed star shortstop Wander Franco on the 10-day injured list with a strained right quadricep, the team announced on Tuesday.

Franco exited Monday's series-opener against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning after aggravating a quadriceps injury rounding first base.

The Rays have placed SS Wander Franco (right quadriceps strain) on the 10-day IL, selected RH Shawn Armstrong (#64) from Triple-A Durham and designated LH Ben Bowden for assignment. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) May 31, 2022

Franco, 20, is hitting .270 in 178 at-bats this season with four home runs, 19 RBI, and 27 runs scored. The Bani, Dominican Republic native sat two games earlier in may due to the same injury.

The team selected pitcher Shawn Armstrong from Triple-A Durham and designated lefty Ben Bowden for assignment