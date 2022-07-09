The Tampa Bay Rays have placed young superstar shortstop Wander Franco on the injured list with a hamate issue, according to manager Kevin Cash.

Franco departed the game on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, with no apparent injury.

The 21-year-old native of the Dominican Republic already missed 23 games this season with a quadriceps strain. In 57 games played, he has hit .261 with five home runs, 34 runs scored and 23 runs batted in.

According to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin, it seems likely Franco will miss between 6-8 weeks with this injury, although the team has not provided any update to confirm that timeframe.

#Rays Franco likely to be out 6-8 weeks if it’s a hamate fracture as Cash said they think. Aranda is coming up. https://t.co/X6fTc5awNy — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) July 10, 2022

This is Franco's second season with the Rays, after signing an 11-year, $182 million contract this offseason. In 127 career MLB games played, Franco has hit .276 with 12 home runs and 62 RBI.

