McMaster scores in OT as Marlies get past Monsters

Button, Seravalli discuss Ayres' incredible story: 'This is the stuff dreams are made of'

TORONTO — Tanner McMaster scored 23 seconds into in overtime as the Toronto Marlies defeated the Cleveland Monsters 4-3 in American Hockey League action Wednesday afternoon.

Miikka Salomaki, Michael Kapla and Tyler Gaudet, who added two assists, also scored for the Marlies (27-22-5).

Ryan MacInnis had a goal and two assists while Trey Fix-Wolansky and Adam Clendening also scored for Cleveland (24-26-6).

Joseph Woll stopped 14 shots for Toronto while Veini Vehvilainen made 27 stops for Cleveland.

Toronto was 1-for-7 on the power play while Cleveland was 2-of-3 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2020.