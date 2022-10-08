HOUSTON - Tari Eason, the seventh overall pick in last summer’s draft out of LSU, had 24 points and eight rebounds to lead the Houston Rockets past the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on Friday night.

Jalen Green added 23 points for the Rockets, while Kevin Porter Jr. had 15.

The loss was Toronto's first of the preseason after the team opened with a pair of victories.

Pascal Siakam scored 18 points for the Raptors. O.G. Anunoby scored 13 points, but missed all five of his 3-point attempts. Dalano Banton had 14 points. Gary Trent Jr., Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucer each scored 10 points in the game.

After preseason games in Edmonton, Boston and Houston, the Raptors will be back on their home court for the first time on Sunday when they host the Chicago Bulls.