New Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's younger brother and fellow quarterback, Taulia, announced on Friday evening that he's transferring from the University of Alabama to the University of Maryland.

Taulia, who is a sophomore, was one of Alabama's backups last season behind his brother Tua. Had he elected to stay at Alabama, Taulia would have had to compete for the school's No. 1 QB job with Mac Jones, who took over the reins when Tua sustained a season-ending injury midway through last season, and five-star recruit Bryce Young.

Taulia appeared in five games for Alabama last season, throwing for 100 yards and one touchdown.