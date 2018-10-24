The location of the New York Islanders game on Feb. 28, 2019 against the Toronto Maple Leafs has been moved from the Barclays Center to NYCB Live: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The arena was the full-time home to the Islanders from 1972 until 2015.

The game will represent a homecoming for Maple Leafs centre John Tavares, who played at the arena for the six years of his tenure with the Islanders. Tavares signed with the Maple Leafs in July after a total of nine years with the Islanders, who drafted him first overall in the 2009 NHL Draft.

The game will represent Tavares' second game against his former team, but first in New York. Tavares and the Maple Leafs will face the Islanders again at Nassau in the fourth meeting of the season between the two on April 1.

With the movement of the Feb. 28 game, the Islanders will now play the majority of their home games at Nassau. The Islanders are set to play a total of 21 home games at NYCB Live this season, and will continue to split home games between there and Barclays until their new arena at Belmont Park is ready.