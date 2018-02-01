Tavares on Isles: 'We have to be better'

The New York Islanders have posted back-to-back losses since the All-Star break, being outscored by a total of 9-1.

The Islanders recent stretch has dropped them to seventh in the competitive Metropolitan division, though only three points back of the New Jersey Devils for third.

Captain John Tavares said after the team's 5-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday the team must improve their play.

"The way we've played the last few nights isn’t even close to where we need to be to get where we want to get to," Tavares said. "We have a great group in here. It's hard to be at a certain standard every night, especially in this league with how tight and competitive it is. We have to be better."

Islanders head coach Doug Weight was less critical of his team's effort in the loss to the Maple Leafs, in which they were outshot 50-28.

"We worked and we didn't succeed," Weight said. "They had a lot more jump than we did. If anyone knows how important it is, it's the guys in that room. This wasn't an effort that was laxe or lazy, it wasn't. It's just disappointing. It's tough."

Weight also credited the play of Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen, who recorded his fourth shutout of the season.

"Andersen was superb tonight," Weight added. "Looking back we had some really good chances we missed the net on and they got a couple bounces, but give them credit they played really well. They put a lot towards our goaltender."

The Islanders, who dropped to 25-22-6 with Wednesday's defeat, return to the ice Saturday for a divisional matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets.