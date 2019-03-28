Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares had a chance to win Wednesday's game in the fourth round of the shootout against the Philadelphia Flyers, but lost the puck shortly after crossing the blueline.

Tavares, the team's leading goal scorer with 45 goals, was making his first attempt of the year with the Maple Leafs reaching the shootout for the first time this season.

"I just went to stickhandle and kind of make my way towards the net, just trying to get the goalie out of position and lose the feel of his net," Tavares said post-game of the flub. "It just bounced up on me and rolled away. It is what it is.

"Obviously, a tough time for it to happen."

Flyers goalie Carter Hart went five-for-five in the shootout, stopping Tyler Ennis, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, Tavares and William Nylander. Sean Couturier beat Frederik Andersen in the fifth round of the shootout to give the Flyers the victory.

The loss dropped the Maple Leafs to 45-25-7, with the team sitting six points back of the Boston Bruins for second in the Atlantic Division with five games remaining for both teams.