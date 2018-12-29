Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TSN Toronto reporter Kristen Shilton checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The Leafs held a team meeting at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

For nine years with the New York Islanders, John Tavares devoted himself to being the best player – and eventual team captain – that he could, bearing the expectations that came with being the organization’s first overall draft choice in 2009.

When he reached unrestricted free agency for the first time last July, Tavares ultimately decided to move on from the Islanders, signing a seven-year, $77 million contract with Toronto instead. On Saturday, he’ll experience another career-first in facing the Islanders as an opponent, all the while doing his best to keep emotion at bay.

“I think the best way is just to try and approach it like any other game,” Tavares said after the Leafs’ team meeting on Saturday. “The game means the same as all other 81 that we’ll play. If I can just go out there and get a rhythm and get comfortable, just playing and being in the moment and not really focusing on anything else that’s going on. That’s the best way to approach it.”

Tavares has been the subject of ample criticism from Islanders’ faithful for not re-signing with the club after praising the team’s direction last winter and saying he hoped to play for one franchise his whole career. Leading up to Saturday’s game, Islanders’ head coach Barry Trotz added commentary of his own, saying Friday that his team understands Tavares didn’t want them as teammates anymore.

Like everything else surrounding his re-location, Tavares has tuned out Trotz’s critique.

“I made my decision,” Tavares shrugged. “Obviously I’m here now. So he’s going to coach the team there to do what he has to do to get them prepared and ready to play and motivated. I’m just going to worry about what I have to do and what I can control, so I don’t put too much emphasis on it.”

“The greatest thing about John is he’s a man,” added Mike Babcock. “He’s real comfortable with his decision and the way it’s gone for him. He doesn’t care what other people think, except the five people that sit at his kitchen table. He just does what’s right every day.”

That includes not letting fallout from his defection spoil the good memories he made with the Islanders, which Tavares has repeatedly said he holds dear. The centre's primary motivation in picking Toronto from his list of suitors was the opportunity to win, and possibly soon. The return so far has been the makings of a potential career-year for the 28-year-old, complete with 44 points in 38 games and being tied for the second-most goals in the NHL (26).

Everything else has been background noise.

“Worrying about the past or focusing on things that aren’t what they are just isn’t where I put my focus or my energy,” Tavares said. “I loved my time as an Islander and now I love being a Maple Leaf. Definitely feel very much a part of things here as a Maple Leaf and [comfortable in] my role on the team, just at this point in the season. Try to be as best prepared as I can be, worry about what I can control.”

Toronto’s first meeting with the Islanders will also bring former Leafs Matt Martin and Leo Komarov back to town. Both players left Toronto over the summer, via trade and free agency respectively. Despite both clubs playing on the second half of a back-to-back, an abundance of energy is expected from all parties to show up the other. Especially between Nazem Kadri and his old linemate Komarov.

“I got a few tricks in my bag I think I can use against [Komarov],” said Kadri. “It seems like Leo tries to play harder against his friends. I’m sure I’ll have to keep my head up out there. I’m sure it’ll be a little emotional coming back. But he gave Toronto a lot of good years, a lot of passionate years. He definitely deserves a warm welcome back.”

Frederik Andersen was supposed to start Saturday’s game against the Islanders. Instead he won’t even be backing up.

Early in the day, Toronto announced Andersen is day-to-day with a groin injury and Kasimir Kaskisuo has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies on an emergency basis to back-up Garret Sparks for the time being. Sparks will start his third consecutive game on Saturday, one day after he started Toronto's first game back from Christmas break on Friday in Columbus. Babcock said at the time that decision was rooted in an effort to give Andersen more rest, before the extent of his groin problem was revelaed.

“[Andersen] didn’t do well yesterday in the morning skate,” Babcock explained. “Obviously he’s not in a position to play so we’ve got to be extra-cautious with him.”

Babcock was reluctant to reveal when exactly the Leafs knew something was wrong with Andersen, who hasn’t played since Toronto’s second-to-last game before the holidays on Dec. 22. Regardless, it will be the second time this season Andersen has missed a scheduled start, having sat out Toronto’s game on Oct. 15 with a knee injury.

“This is how it is in the league,” Babcock stressed. “Everyone’s bumped and bruised lots of times. There was nothing that had any red lights going off whatsoever. But in saying that, when he went out to do his morning skate he didn’t feel [right], it didn’t respond the way we wanted to or hoped to [coming out of the break].”

Toronto does have a favourable stretch ahead in which to further assess Andersen, with no games on the docket after Saturday until Jan. 3. Babcock theorized the Leafs would know more “in the next two days” about how major the issue might be.

In the interim, Toronto will keep leaning on Sparks. The 25-year-old is 6-1-1 on the season, with 2.88 goals-against average and .910 save percentage, and has posted a 2-0-0 record with six goals-against in his last two starts.

Sparks' continued success is even more imperative now, given Kaskisuo's level of expereince. The Univerity of Minnesota-Duluth product has yet to make his NHL debut, playing primarily in the American Hockey League since Toronto signed him out of college in 2016. Through 11 games with the Marlies this season, Kaskiuo has a 4.12 goals-against average and .866 save percentage, numbers that suggest he won’t be called into action for the Leafs unless Sparks is totally unable to perform. Lately, that hasn’t been an issue.

“It’s a great opportunity [for Sparks]. That’s what life’s about, right? Earning an opportunity,” Babcock said. “When you get your opportunity, you want to do good things with that opportunity. Ball’s in his court.”

Andersen’s teammates, at least, don’t expect he’ll be gone for long, either.

“Freddie seems to be pretty durable but he usually comes back pretty quickly from things like this,” said Kadri. “So, I wouldn’t speculate too much or get too worried about that.”

When general manager Kyle Dubas made the decision to keep Sparks and waive the more experienced Calvin Pickard and Curtis McElhinney in training camp, the Leafs’ goaltending depth automatically became more precarious.

Both Pickard and McElhinney were subsequently claimed by other teams (Sparks likely would have been too, had he been the one waived), and Dubas hadn’t made any moves to shore up the organization’s goaltending since.

But a second injury to Andersen this season was enough to spur Dubas into action on Saturday, when he sent a fifth-round draft choice to the Florida Panthers in exchange for netminder Michael Hutchinson.

Hutchinson was assigned directly to the Marlies, but gives the Leafs an NHL-tested option in net if needed down the road. Neither Kaskisuo nor his AHL back-up Eamon McAdam have any such experience on their resumes, but Hutchinson has 106 NHL games to his credit, mostly with the Winnipeg Jets from 2013-18. He’s appeared in four games for the Panthers this season, and owns a career 2.70 goals-against average and .907 save percentage in NHL play.

Until the Leafs know more about what’s happening with Andersen, having Hutchinson in the wings to potentially step in and alleviate pressure on Sparks will be key, especially if Andersen’s injury ends up being long-term.

Maple Leafs projected lines vs. New York:

Johnsson-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Kapanen

Brown-Kadri-Nylander

Lindholm-Gauthier-Moore

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Sparks starts

Kaskisuo