Are the Devils the right fit for Hall, ahead of his unrestricted free agency?

New Jersey Devils forward Taylor Hall said Monday that his agent, Darren Ferris, will meet with Devils general manager Ray Shero at some point during the team's four-game western road trip, which begins Tuesday in Winnipeg.

"I know they're supposed to meet, but I'm not sure when it will exactly happen," Hall told NHL.com. "I think I'll definitely talk to Darren beforehand and just chat about how things are going. But at this point in time, there's not much that Darren and I haven't really talked about. We both know what the situation is and we're just kind of waiting to see what transpires over the next couple weeks, month or couple months."

Hall is currently playing in the final year of his current contract and scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next July. Speculation has followed the 27-year-old dating back to June, when Ferris and Shero both denied a report that Hall was not interested in signing an extension.

Hall has two goals this season and leads the Devils with 10 assists and 12 points in 12 games. He voiced his frustration with hearing boos from Devils fans on home ice last Wednesday and followed those comments up by raising his glove to his ear after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers two nights later.

The team opened their current five-game road trip on Saturday with a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, improving their record to 3-5-4 on the season.

"We're going into all really good atmospheres on this road trip, all skilled teams, fast teams," Hall said. "The games will be high-paced and force us to play well to earn wins and, at this point, that's what we need.

"It was a huge win to begin the road trip in Carolina, where we played well and feel like we earned it and no matter how you're feeling about your individual game, getting a win really calms everything down."

Hall, who won the Hart Trophy in 2018 with the Devils, carries a $6 million cap hit in the final season of the seven-year contract he signed with the Edmonton Oilers in 2012.