Hall on criticizing booing Devils fans: 'I was just trying to say that getting booed sucks'

New Jersey Devils winger Taylor Hall downplayed his comments from last Wednesday regarding the team’s fans, saying that it was blown out of proportion after their 7-6 overtime loss to Tampa.

"The media can make whatever they want out of it," Hall told reporters in Winnipeg ahead of their game against the Jets on Tuesday.

"[I] was just trying to say that getting booed sucks. Every time you play on home ice, you want to play well in front of your fans and that's basically about it."

With a 2-5-3 record after the loss, Hall said he was not happy to hear boos raining down on the team during a power play at the Prudential Center last Wednesday.

"We’re kind of battling our own fans at this point," he said after the game. "We’re 1-for-3 on the power play and we’re getting booed. It’s a tie game and we’re getting booed.

"That’s a tough environment to play in sometimes, especially when you’re at home. I know when we’re playing somewhere and their fans start booing, it’s a fun environment for the away team to play in."

In the Devils' next home game against the Flyers last Friday, Hall made a 'listen' gesture with his right hand to his right ear after scoring a third-period goal in a 4-3 shootout loss. "I thought I heard, I thought I was getting booed in the second period there,"" he explained after the game. "So, just making light of that fact."

Devils head coach John Hynes also dismissed the comments from last Wednesday, saying Hall has a good rapport with the home crowd.

"When you look at Taylor, he's had a great time in New Jersey and continues to do so," he told reporters in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

"He's got a great relationship with the fans. I think some of that comment was taken out of context. I think if the quote was extended, it wouldn't have been taken out of context. But he came back in the next game and played real well, had a nice goal and all is good there."

Hall, 27, has two goals and 12 points in 12 games this season and will become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.