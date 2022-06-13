'Nothing short of amazing': Why these finals mean more to Klay Thompson

The Memphis Grizzlies and head coach Taylor Jenkins are in agreement on a multi-year contract extension, it was announced Monday.

Jenkins finished second in NBA Coach of the Year voting during the 2021-22 season which saw the Grizzlies match a franchise-best with 56 victories and attain the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

The @memgrizz today announced the team signed Head Coach Taylor Jenkins to a multi-year contract extension.

contract extension. pic.twitter.com/cRpHY3cVQT — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) June 13, 2022

It was the fourth season in a row the Grizzlies improved their regular-season record. They fell in the conference semifinals to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

The 37-year-old has been at the helm of the Grizzlies for three seasons and owns a career NBA head coaching record of 128-99.