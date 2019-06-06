Two Canadians are off to very strong starts at the RBC Canadian Open from the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Adam Hadwin has posted a bogey-free first round and finished 5-under 65 and now sits two back of leader Keegan Bradley.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg native Nick Taylor opened his back nine with four straight birdies and is now one back of the lead at 6-under through 15 holes today.

Among the other Canadians in the field, David Hearn is 3-under, Mike Weir, Roger Sloan and Drew Nesbitt are 2-under and Corey Conners is 1-under.

Track both players' first rounds below and watch LIVE coverage of the tournament starting at 3pm et/Noon pt. on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5.

Taylor Tracker Rank T2 Total -6 Leader -7 First Round Tracker* Holes 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Back Total PAR 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 35 70 Taylor 3 3 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 4 4 2 4 4 33 Round Status -3 -4 -5 -6 -6 E E -1 E E E -1 -2 -2 RBC Canadian Open Leaderboard

Hadwin Tracker Rank T4 Total -5 Leader -6 First Round Tracker* Holes 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Back Total PAR 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 35 70 Hadwin 3 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 3 3 2 4 4 3 5 4 32 Round Status -4 -4 -4 -5 -5 -5 -5 -5 -5 E -1 -2 -3 -3 -3 -3 -3 -3 RBC Canadian Open Leaderboard

Started on back nine