INDIANAPOLIS -- — Teaira McCowan scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Jessica Breland added 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and the Indiana Fever pulled away in the third quarter to beat the Washington Mystics 89-77 on Sunday.

Breland was 8-of-12 shooting and McCowan made 7 of 13 from the field for Indiana (1-4), which shot 51.6% overall and made 7 of 15 (46.7%) from behind the arc. Kelsey Mitchell added 18 points and Danielle Robinson scored 13 points and had six assists for the Fever.

Tina Charles hit a 3-pointer to give Washington (1-3) a 45-44 lead early in the third quarter but the Fever scored seven consecutive points, and 25 of the next 32, to take the lead for good. Indiana outscored the Mystics 27-13 in the period and led by at least eight points the rest of the way.

Charles led Washington with 31 points and Ariel Atkins scored 16.

Elena Delle Donne (back) did not play for the Mystics.