Bottcher tops Gushue in opening draw at Canada Cup

LEDUC, Alta. — Brendan Bottcher defeated Brad Gushue 10-4 in the opening round-robin draw Wednesday at the Canada Cup.

Bottcher, from Edmonton, broke open a tight game in the sixth end with a hit for four points.

Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., struggled with draw weight at times at Sobeys Arena. He threw at a 63-per cent clip for the game, well behind Bottcher at 86 per cent.

Calgary's Kevin Koe edged Toronto's John Epping 8-7 in the other early men's game.

In women's play, Ottawa's Rachel Homan posted an 8-5 win over Robyn Silvernagle of North Battleford, Sask., and Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones dropped an 8-6 decision to Casey Scheidegger's team from Lethbridge, Alta.

Cheryl Bernard is filling in at skip for Scheidegger, who had a baby boy this week.

The finals are set for Sunday. The champions will earn berths at the 2021 Olympic Trials in Saskatoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.