Forward Matthew Savoie will be out of the lineup today for Team Canada against Germany as they wrap up the preliminary round at the 2024 World Juniors.

Matt Savoie will not play tonight, Hockey Canada management lead Peter Anholt confirms @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 31, 2023

Savoie, 19, has one assist through three games at the tournament. He did not take part in Saturday's practice due to injury.

Canadian head coach Alan Letang said that Savoie is "just day to day" and did not specify if the injury was an upper- or lower-body issue.

"That's all we got," said Letang. "He's working through some little bumps and bruises."

"We're being really careful with him," said Hockey Canada management lead Peter Anholt. "He's feeling good for where he's at right now, but we're holding him out tonight and we'll take it day by day with him moving forward."

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams also told reporters that Savoie has a lower-body injury and was due to get a MRI on Saturday.

Team Canada also added forward Jagger Firkus to the 25-man roster on Saturday but he will not suit up against Germany.

Canada will next play in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.