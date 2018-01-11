15m ago
Team Canada: NHL Numbers
TSN.ca Staff
Hockey Canada reveals 2018 Olympic roster
NHL Numbers: Team Canada 2018
|Player
|GP
|G
|League
|Notes (NHL unless otherwise stated)
|Chris Kelly
|833
|123
|AHL
|Stanley Cup with BOS 2010-11
|Derek Roy
|738
|189
|SHL
|4x20G seasons with BUF
|René Bourque
|725
|163
|SHL
|3x20G seasons with CGY
|Maxim Lapierre
|614
|65
|NLA
|PK specialist 2SHG in 08-09 with MTL
|Mason Raymond
|546
|115
|NLA
|59 of 251NHL PTS on PP
|Wojtek Wolski
|451
|99
|KHL
|Born in Poland 77GF 06-07 to 09-10
|Gilbert Brulé
|299
|43
|KHL
|6th over-all pick in 2005, by CBJ
|Andrew Ebbett
|224
|26
|NLA
|32P in 48GP with ANA in 08-09
|Rob Klinkhammer
|193
|22
|KHL
|11GF with PHX in 13-14
|Linden Vey
|138
|14
|KHL
|24P in 75GP with VAN in 14-15
|Cody Goloubef
|129
|2
|AHL
|33GP with COL in 16-17, 33 hits, 30 block shots
|Quinton Howden
|97
|10
|KHL
|5GP with WPG in 16-17, 0P
|Stefan Elliott
|84
|8
|SHL
|21GP with ARZ/NSH in 15/16
|Marc-Andre Gragnani
|78
|3
|KHL
|2G, 13A in 58GP with BUF/VAN in 11-12
|Eric O’Dell
|41
|3
|KHL
|Most goals AHL playoffs in 13-14 (9)
|Christian Thomas
|27
|1
|AHL
|Son of Steve, youngest player on team
|Karl Stollery
|23
|0
|KHL
|Captain Merrimack (NCAA) in 11-12, 2nd All-Star (Hockey East)
|Brandon Kozun
|20
|2
|KHL
|Born in USA. WHL point leader in 09-10 (107)
|Maxim Noreau
|6
|0
|NLA
|Captain last 2 years at Spengler Cup
|Chay Genoway
|1
|0
|KHL
|10-11 NCAA (WCHA) Outstanding Student-Athlete of the Year
|Chris Lee
|0
|0
|KHL
|KHL Most Points by Defenseman 16-17
|Mat Robinson
|0
|0
|KHL
|KHL Most Goals by Defenseman 15/16
|Total:
|5267
|888
|NHL
|Average age: 31