 

NHL Numbers: Team Canada 2018

 
Player GP G League Notes (NHL unless otherwise stated)
Chris Kelly 833 123 AHL Stanley Cup with BOS 2010-11
Derek Roy  738 189 SHL 4x20G seasons with BUF
René Bourque  725 163 SHL 3x20G seasons with CGY
Maxim Lapierre 614 65 NLA PK specialist 2SHG in 08-09 with MTL
Mason Raymond  546 115 NLA 59 of 251NHL PTS on PP
Wojtek Wolski  451 99 KHL Born in Poland 77GF 06-07 to 09-10
Gilbert Brulé  299 43 KHL 6th over-all pick in 2005, by CBJ
Andrew Ebbett  224 26 NLA 32P in 48GP with ANA in 08-09
Rob Klinkhammer  193 22 KHL 11GF with PHX in 13-14
Linden Vey 138 14 KHL 24P in 75GP with VAN in 14-15
Cody Goloubef 129 2 AHL 33GP with COL in 16-17, 33 hits, 30 block shots
Quinton Howden  97 10 KHL 5GP with WPG in 16-17, 0P
Stefan Elliott 84 8 SHL 21GP with ARZ/NSH in 15/16
Marc-Andre Gragnani 78 3 KHL 2G, 13A in 58GP with BUF/VAN in 11-12
Eric O’Dell  41 3 KHL Most goals AHL playoffs in 13-14 (9)
Christian Thomas  27 1 AHL Son of Steve, youngest player on team
Karl Stollery  23 0 KHL Captain Merrimack (NCAA) in 11-12, 2nd All-Star (Hockey East)
Brandon Kozun  20 2 KHL Born in USA. WHL point leader in 09-10 (107)
Maxim Noreau  6 0 NLA Captain last 2 years at Spengler Cup
Chay Genoway  1 0 KHL 10-11  NCAA (WCHA) Outstanding Student-Athlete of the Year
Chris Lee  0 0 KHL  KHL Most Points by Defenseman 16-17
Mat Robinson  0 0 KHL KHL Most Goals by Defenseman 15/16
Total: 5267 888 NHL Average age: 31
 

 