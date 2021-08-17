Jamie Lee Rattray

Position: Forward

Hometown: Kanata, Ont.

Age: 28

When looking at Jamie Lee Rattray’s resume, she seems to be a player that gets better with age.

The Kanata, Ont., native played her junior hockey for four seasons with the Ottawa Lady Senators of the Provincial Women’s Hockey League starting in 2006-07.

In 2009, she made the Team Canada roster for the first time, participating in the 2009 World Women’s U18 Championship, scoring five goals en route to a silver medal.

As captain of her junior team in 2009-10, Rattray exploded for 31 goals and 57 points in 34 games.

She would also head to the World Women’s U18s for a second stint in 2010 and helped Canada to gold with two goals and six assists in five games.

In 2010-11, Rattray kicked off what would be an excellent NCAA career at Clarkson University. As a rookie, she had seven goals and 25 points in 37 games.

In her sophomore and junior seasons, she continued to make big steps with 19 goals and 38 points in 33 games in 2011-12 and 22 goals and 52 points in 2012-13.

However, it was during her senior season that Rattray truly put the hockey world on notice.

Rattray capped off her NCAA career with a banner senior season. With 29 goals and 66 points in 41 points, she took home the Patty Kazmaier Award – given annually to the best collegiate women’s hockey player – as Rattray helped lead Clarkson to their first national championship. She was also the NCAA’s scoring leader in 2013-14.

Drafted sixth overall in 2014 CWHL Draft by the Brampton Thunder, Rattray joined the team for the 2014-15 season, scoring four goals and 13 points in 22 games.

She also made her Women’s Worlds debut in 2015, going scoreless in five games as Canada captured silver.

Her sophomore season in Brampton saw her net 13 goals and 29 points in 22 games. Rattray would make Team Canada again for the 2016 Women’s Worlds but she appeared in just one game as Canada earned silver.

While having a solid season with the Thunder in 2017, Rattray did not make the Canadian roster for the 2017 Women’s Worlds and was not chosen to centralize with Team Canada ahead of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

Despite not making the Olympic roster, it didn’t stop Rattray from having a career season with the Thunder, which relocated from Brampton to Markham.

In 2017-18, she had 22 goals and 39 points in 28 games as the Thunder won the Clarkson Cup, and Rattray won the Jayna Hefford Trophy as CWHL MVP voted by the players.

She would play one more season with the Thunder before the CWHL folded in 2019. During her CWHL career, Rattray was a three-time All-Star.

Rattray also returned to the Women’s Worlds in 2019 for the first time since 2016. While Canada settled for bronze, Rattray had three goals and six points in seven games, by far her most productive tournament at the senior level.

After the CWHL folded, Rattray would join the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association as part of the Toronto region.

She participated in the 2021 Secret Cup in Calgary as part of Toronto’s Team Sonnet. Rattray had four goals in the tournament as Team Sonnet lost 4-2 in the championship game against Montreal’s Team Bauer.

And after missing the cut last time, Rattray will centralize with Team Canada ahead of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

During the 2019-20 season, Rattray was an assistant coach for Ryerson University’s women’s hockey team. She also has lent her talents to ball hockey, competing for Team Canada at the 2017 Ball Hockey World Championship in the Czech Republic, winning bronze and the tournament scoring title.