Canada set for second intrasquad game at selection camp on TSN

How will two quarantined coaches impact Hockey Canada's selection camp?

Team Canada hopefuls will be given another chance to impress in game action tonight in the second team scrimmage at World Juniors selection camp in Red Deer, AB.

Watch the second intrasquad game tonight at 8pm et/5pm pt streaming live on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Team White beat Team Red 4-2 in the first intrasquad game Saturday with Gage Goncalves, Dylan Cozens, Philip Tomasino and Connor McMichael all scoring for the winning side.

Cozens and Tomasino also picked up assists while Kaedan Korczak recorded two helpers in the win.

Dylan Garand stopped all 11 shots while Brett Brochu turned away 12 of 14 shots for Team White.

Justin Barron and Jakob Pelletier scored for Team Red in the losing effort while Taylor Gauthier stopped 17 of 19 shots and Tristan Lennox turned away six of eight shots in net.

In other World Juniors selection camp news, Hockey Canada announced a 'non-core member' of the team’s staff tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, leading to two members of Canada’s coaching staff – Michael Dyck and Jason Labarbera – entering self-quarantine as close contacts.

TSN.ca and the TSN App will also stream the third and final intrasquad game on Tuesday at 8pm et/5pm pt.