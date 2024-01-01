Team Canada got two pieces of good news on Monday morning.

Forward Conor Geekie, who was issued a game misconduct for an illegal hit on Sunday will not face further discipline, and forward Matt Savoie, who missed Sunday's game with a lower-body injury, skated on Monday.

Geekie was ejected from their 6-3 win over Germany just 11 seconds into the first period for an illegal check to the head of Germany's Samuel Schindler.

Conor's brother Morgan, who plays for the Boston Bruins, was disappointed with the call, stating "didn't realize they handed out penalties for hitting too hard" on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"It puts a damper on your game card, when you lose a guy like that," said head coach Alan Letang.

Savoie skated for the first time since he was injured in Friday's 2-0 loss against Sweden.

Alan Letang on Matt Savoie: "Looked fine. Moved around real well. We’ll see how he responds a little bit later tonight after some ice & some therapy. We’ll probably know in the morning."



"[Savoie] looked fine," Letang said on Monday. "Moved around real well. We’ll see how he responds a little bit later tonight after some ice & some therapy. We’ll probably know in the morning."

Savoie has one assist and a +2 rating in three games played. Geekie has two goals and three points.

Canada advanced to the quarterfinal round after winning three of their four preliminary games, and are set to face Czechia on Tuesday.

You can watch Canada take on Czechia LIVE on TSN1/3/4, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 8:30am ET / 5:30am PT.