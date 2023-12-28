Team Canada takes on KalPa Kuopio in Spengler Cup quarters on TSN

Team Canada finished second in Group Cattini in the round robin stage at the Spengler Cup, and will battle KalPa Kuopio for a spot in the semifinals on TSN on Friday.

Watch Team Canada battle KalPa Kuopio LIVE on TSN5, TSN.ca and the TSN App, with coverage starting at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

The Canadian side failed to win their group after giving up three third-period goals in a 4-3 loss against HC Davos on Thursday.

Bruce Boudreau's squad opened their tournament with a 4-0 victory over tournament-newcomers Frolunda HC on Tuesday, where Jonathan Hazen scored a pair of goals.

KalPa Kuopio of Finland were the bottom team in Group Torriani after losing both of their round-robin matches. They fell 5-3 against HC Ambri-Piotta and lost to HC Dynamo Pardubice 2-1 on Thursday.

Team Canada looks to add to their all-time lead of 16 tournament championships, but HC Davos, who emerged as the top team from Group Cattini, sit at 15 all-time championships and can match Canada with a successful tournament this year.

Canada has won or finished runner-up in five of the last six iterations of the tournament - their most recent victory was in 2019 over HC Ocelari Trinec.

This quarterfinal match serves as a rematch of the 2018 Spengler Cup final, which KalPa Kuopio won 2-1 in a shootout for their only Spengler Cup title.

How to watch 2023 Spengler Cup: Canada vs. KalPa Kuopio

You can watch Canada vs. KalPa Kuopio, along with the other Spengler Cup games, LIVE on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

When: Friday, Dec. 29

Main Coverage: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Where to watch: TSN5, TSN.ca, TSN App.

Full broadcast schedule can be found here.