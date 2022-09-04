Canada, USA scoreless after first period in gold-medal game at Women's Worlds

Team Canada and USA battled to a scoreless opening frame in the gold-medal game at the Women's World Hockey Championship.

Canada looked to take advantage of a power play opportunity midway through the first period after Abby Roque sat for two minutes for an illegal hit, but could not beat USA netminder Nicole Hensley.

U.S forward Alex Carpenter beat Canada's Ann-Renée Desbiens but not the crossbar late in the first, keeping the game deadlocked at 0-0.

Hensley finished the period with two saves while Desbiens had four.

Canada looks to repeat as tournament champions.