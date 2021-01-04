Fresh off shutting out Team Czech Republic, Team Canada looks to ride the momentum as they take on Team Russia in the semifinals. Follow all the action right here on the TSN.ca World Juniors live blog.

Canada leads Russia 1-0 in the first period.

Team Canada and Team Russia have a history of dramatic games at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. Another chapter will be written tonight as each team looks to punch their ticket to Tuesday Night's final.

All-time, Canada has a 19-20-2 record against Russia/Soviet Union.

Devon Levi will get the nod in goal for Canada. He has a 0.64 goals-against average, a .967 save percentage and has picked up a pair of shutouts in the tournament. Yarsolav Askarov counters for Russia with a 2.22 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

The Canadians edged the Russians 1-0 in their pre-tournament matchup on Dec. 23.

Canada forward Alex Newhook is in the lineup after missed Canada's quarterfinal victory over Team Czech Republic with an upper-body injury.

The first period is underway.

Newhook opens the scoring for Canada. Initially thought to have hit the post, IIHF officials blast the horn to review it. It's a good goal. 1-0 just 59 seconds into the game. Braden Schneider and Jack Quinn pick up the assists.

OH THE DRAMA! 59 seconds in @HC_WJC 's Newhook gets credited with a goal and it's 1-0! #WorldJuniors



Here's the goal 👇 pic.twitter.com/OY4wK94UEJ — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 4, 2021

Canada flying after the goal from Newhook. Askarov has to make a few difficult saves. Russia counters with their best chance in close by Rodion Amirov. Levi makes the save.