Team Canada begins its World Juniors title defence tonight as they take on Team Germany in their first preliminary round game. Follow all the action right here on the TSN.ca Live Blog.

After a single warm-up game, Team Canada makes its' 2021 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships debut as they take on a short-staffed Team Germany in Group 'A' action.

Canada opens their tournament as the defending champions and looking to win back-to-back titles for the first time since winning five straight World Junior titles from 2005-2009.

The Canadiens has dominated the Germans throughout the history of the tournament, having gone a perfect 14-0 in head-to-head competition.

Germany will be playing with just 14 skaters. The coronavirus pandemic has hit Germany harder than any other team at the tournament. They fell to Finland 5-3 in their opening match against Finland with the same amount of players. Star prospect Tim Stuetzle played over 26 minutes in the match.

The team should get more players back following this game, pending results of their current quarantine.

Devon Levi starts in goal for Canada. He had a shutout in the team's 1-0 win over Russian in pre-competition play.

Arno Tiefensee will be between the pipes for Germany.

The game is underway and in the opening minute, Dylan Cozens of Canada hits the crossbar.

Kaiden Guhle scores the opening goal of the game by beating Tiefensee on the short side at 1:54 of the opening period. Quinton Byfield and Jakob Pelletier pick up assists.

Germany nearly found an equalizer on the following shift. Tim Stuetzle had a clean break at the net but Canada's Levi was able to get his left pad out to shut down the scoring chance.

With Germany on the power play, Tiefensee mishandles the puck behind the net. Dawson Mercer strips Tiefensee of the puck and puts it into an empty net to give Canada a 2-0 lead at 7:27 of the first period.

Canada's is short one defenceman as Braden Schnieder is assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct after a check to the head of Germany's Jan-Luca Schumacher.

The German respond on the ensuing power-play as John Peterka scores at 13:12. Florian Elias and Stuetzle pick up assists.

Philip Tomasino quickly responds the Germany goal to restore Canada's two-goal lead at 14:20.

With timing winding down in the opening frame, Peyton Krebs scores Canada's fourth goal of the game. Or does he? Television footage shows the puck outside of the net with 0.0 on the clock. The officials say it's a good goal. Stay tuned to intermission coverage on TSN for an explanation on this one.

On the broadcast, TSN's Gord Miller states they believe their feed is the right one and that IIHF video feed may be .2 seconds delayed. Play for the second period resumes nonetheless.

Germany starts the second period with a goaltending change. Jonas Ghar now in goal. Tiefensee allowed four goals on 10 shots including three goals on the opening five shots faced.

Mercer picks up his second goal of the game while waiting for a feed in the slot. Easily beats Gahr for a 5-1 lead.

The change in goaltenders for Germany doesn't result in better puck handling behind the net. Ghar loses the puck behind the net. Mercer is there once again to strip the puck. This time he feeds it to Nick Suzuki for a 6-1 lead.

Alex Newhook gets in on the scoring frenzy as Canada leads 7-1. German goaltender Tiefensee and Gahr have eached surrendered three goals on the first five shots faced. Newhook followed up with another goal in the frame to add to Canada's lead.

Tomasino is the lastest to join the parade of Canadians with two goals as he sends a knucklepuck that finds the back of the net.

The Canadians are into the double digits as Dylan Cozens scores on a breakaway, his first goal of the game.

Krebs scores his second goal of the game to close out the second period. It's all Canada as they outshoot Germany 28-9 after two periods.

Cozens opens the third period with a goal to give Canada a 12-1 lead at 37 seconds. He added another to for a hat trick.

Thomas Hartley and Connor McMichael also have goals as Canada has 16 goals and closing in on a record.

Canada leads Germany 16-1 in the third period.