St. John's skip Greg Smith has found his team that will attempt to win the Newfoundland and Labrador Tankard next season.

On Thursday, Team Smith announced they've added Winnipeg import Braden Zawada to the squad for the 2020-21 campaign.

Lead - Evan McDonah, Second - Braden Zawada, Third - Greg Blyde, Skip - Greg Smith. pic.twitter.com/S9wIkAn3iF — Team Smith (@TeamGregSmithNL) April 9, 2020

Zawada has played for Winnipeg's William Lyburn in the past.

The new foursome sees Evan McDonah at lead, Zawada at second, Greg Blyde at third and Smith calling the game and throwing skip stones.

The 23-year-old Smith competed in his first Tim Hortons Brier in 2018 in Regina, finishing with a 1-6 record.

With Brad Gushue winning his third Canadian championship in four years last month in Kingston, the path to the Brier out of Newfoundland is once again open and Smith is looking to take full advantage with this new rink.