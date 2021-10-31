48m ago
Team Gunnlaugson heading back to Canadian Curling Trials with narrow victory
The Canadian Press
LIVERPOOL, N.S. — Jason Gunnlaugson is headed back to the Tim Hortons Canadian Curling Trials.
Gunnlaugson’s rink from Morris, Man., edged Tanner Horgan of Kingston, Ont., 9-8 on Sunday in the first men's qualifying game at the 2021 Canadian Curling Pre-Trials.
Gunnlaugson clinched a fourth straight trip to the Tim Hortons Trials although the last two were as an alternate. This time around, he'll be a skip for the first time since 2009 and be joined by vice-skip Adam Casey, second Matt Wozniak, lead Connor Njegovan and coach Garry Van Den Berghe next month in Saskatoon.
"To get to the Trials was a huge goal for us," he said. "This is a tough event, but it was a lot of fun and we got through it.
"So, pretty happy with that."
Wozniak was a runner-up at the 2017 Tim Hortons Trials playing with Mike McEwen.
Horgan tied the score 8-8 with three in the ninth end before Gunnlaugson countered with the winning point in the 10th end.
In women's action, Corryn Brown of Kamloops, B.C., earned an 8-5 win over Sherry Anderson of Martensville, Sask..
Two more draws are scheduled for Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2021.