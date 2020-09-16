The 2020-21 curling season has yet to get off its feet in North America due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, but European rinks are playing competitive bonspiels overseas.

This past weekend, Team Peter De Cruz captured the Adelboden International in their native Switzerland with an 8-1 rout of Team Yannick Schwaller in the championship game.

Cruz, who calls the game but throws second stones, fourth Benoit Schwarz, third Sven Michel and lead Valentin Tanner went 6-0 over the event, including a 6-4 victory over reigning world women's curling champions Team Silvana Tirinzoni, also from Switzerland, in the semifinals.

Tirinzoni lost her first game to Schwaller before leading her rink to four consecutive victories to get into the semis.