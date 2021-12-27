Team Slovakia takes on Team Canada in preliminary round action at the 2021 IIHF World Juniors. Follow all the action on the TSN.ca Live Blog.

After cruising to a 16-2 victory over Team Germany in their first at the World Juniors, Team Canada expects a tougher test against Team Slovakia.

Canada will be without two players who took part on Saturday. Defenceman Braden Schneider was suspended for today's match after his check to the head of Germany's Jan-Luca Schumacher. Jordan Spence will make his tournament debut.

Forward Dylan Holloway is out today's game with an upper-body injury. The specifics of the injury is not known.

Connor Zary should see more ice time with Holloway out.

Devon Levi will get start start in goal again for Canada. He made nine saves on ten shots in 40 minutes of work on Saturday.

Slovakia counters with Samuel Hlavaj. He has a 33-3-2 record with Sherbrooke in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League last season.

Talk about making an impression. Spence, in his first World Juniors game, opens the scoring for Canada at 4:08 in the first period. Philip Tomasino and Dawson Mercer pick up the assists.

In his first #WorldJuniors game, Jordan Spence scores early for Canada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/IHPnKsGd8T — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 27, 2020

It takes Slovakia 5:56 before the team records their first shot on goal. Levi makes the save. He had a clear path to see the puck.

Canada is dictating the pace midway through the first period. Slovakia is struggling to generate solid scoring chances.

Slovakia has settled things down and are effectively boxing out Canada's rushing attempts. The first period comes to a close with Canada outshooting the Slovaks 9-4.

It's 1-0 Canada after one period.